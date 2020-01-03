Axon sues FTC over alleged constitutional violation

In its 29-page complaint, Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) asked the U.S. District Court in Arizona to declare the FTC's structure and administrative procedures unconstitutional, and enjoin the commission from subjecting Axon to its unfair internal forum and instead adjudicate the legality of the Vievu acquisition in a federal court.

"At dispute is the FTC's use of an internal administrative proceeding that Axon alleges violates its Constitutional rights to Due Process and Equal Protection of law," reads a press release.

In August 2018, Axon disclosed an FTC investigation into its acquisition of Vievu - a small, failing company acquired for only $7M in cash and stock plus up to $6M in potential earn-outs along with a holster supply agreement.