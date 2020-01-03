Yen, Swiss franc advance in wake of U.S. strikes in Iraq

Safe-haven currencies rise after U.S. air strikes in Iraq killed a senior Iranian military official.
The Japanese yen, considered a safe haven due its status as the world's largest creditor, gains 0.4% against the U.S. dollar to 108.11 per dollar.
Invesco CurrencyShares Japanes Yen Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXY) gains 0.6% in premarket trading.
The Swiss franc increases 0.1% to 1.08 per euro.
The U.S. dollar strengthens 0.4% to $1.113 per euro.
U.S. Treasurys, also considered safe havens, also rise, pushing their yields down; the 10-year yield slides 5 basis points to 1.82%.
