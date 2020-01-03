CME December volume falls 23% Y/Y

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) volume average of 15.5M contracts per day in December fell 23% from a year ago.

Open interest at the end of the month was 113M contracts vs. 116M in December 2018.

Interest rate average daily volume was 7.1M contracts per day in December 2019, down 31% Y/Y.

Equity index ADV of 3.6M contracts per day fell 33% from a year ago.

Energy ADV of 2.1M contracts per day declined 10% Y/Y.

Agricultural ADV of 1.13M contract per day increased 8% from a year ago.

Metals ADV of 529K contracts per day rose 20%.

Foreign exchange ADV of 1.02M contracts per day slipped from 1.03M a year ago.