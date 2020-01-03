Veoneer -3% after order update

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) estimates its current total order book value to be ~$19B for 2019.

The lifetime value of the new order intake for the full year 2019 is estimated at approximately $2.5B, which works out to an average annual new order intake value of around $550M.

The company says the lower than expected figure is mainly due to delayed timing of orders. Veoneer expects to return to organic sales growth in 2020. The growth is expected to be focused in the second half of the year when new product launches occur.

