Analysts shrug off Arista's exec exit
Jan. 03, 2020 8:03 AM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)ANETBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Piper Jaffray (Overweight, $213 target) says the exit of Arista Networks' (NYSE:ANET) chief customer officer "is not as bad as it would appear," but "will keep the fear around the stock near-term."
- The firm notes that ANET reiterated its Q4 guidance during the announcement to make it clear the resignation wasn't a business issue.
- Rosenblatt (Neutral, $145) says "the speed of the exit is curious," but thinks the departure was voluntary.
- The firm sees "minimal" near-term impact from the news.
- ANET shares are down 1.8% pre-market to $201. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.