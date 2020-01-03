Oil names on the move as Middle East tensions soar

Shares of major oil and gas companies are broadly higher pre-market following the U.S. strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Energy Select SPDR ETF XLE +1.2%; XOM +1.4%, CVX +0.8%, BP +0.6%.
With traders fearful of retaliatory attacks from Iran on Middle Eastern energy infrastructure, Brent crude futures have climbed as much as 4.9% to $69.43/bbl, the highest since the September drone attacks on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities, and WTI jumped 4.5% to $64.02/bbl, the highest level since May.
Among other XLE active components: MRO +3.6%, OXY +3%, HAL +2.1%, COP +2%, SLB +1.7%, NBL +0.8%.
Also: CHK +7.5%, RRC +4.2%, SWN +3%, DVN +2.5%, CXO +2.3%, EOG +2.1%, PXD +1.7%.
