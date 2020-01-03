Oil names on the move as Middle East tensions soar

Shares of major oil and gas companies are broadly higher pre-market following the U.S. strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Energy Select SPDR ETF XLE +1.2% ; XOM +1.4% , CVX +0.8% , BP +0.6% .

With traders fearful of retaliatory attacks from Iran on Middle Eastern energy infrastructure, Brent crude futures have climbed as much as 4.9% to $69.43/bbl, the highest since the September drone attacks on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities, and WTI jumped 4.5% to $64.02/bbl, the highest level since May.

Among other XLE active components: MRO +3.6% , OXY +3% , HAL +2.1% , COP +2% , SLB +1.7% , NBL +0.8% .

Also: CHK +7.5% , RRC +4.2% , SWN +3% , DVN +2.5% , CXO +2.3% , EOG +2.1% , PXD +1.7% .

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, ERX, GUSH, BGR, GASL, XES, DRIP, FCG, FENY, ERY, DIG, FIF, NDP, IYE, DUG, GASX, IEO, IEZ, CRAK