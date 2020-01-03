BMO steps aside from Bank of America

BMO Capital Markets analyst James Fotheringham downgrades Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Market Perform from Outperform "on the basis of valuation exclusively."

The downgrade follows an almost 21% runup in the stock during Q4, its biggest quarterly increase since 2016.

While the rally "had been long overdue," it took BAC's valuation above its long-term historical range.

Fotheringham added that Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are trading at a discount; "we encourage investors to stick with these discounted stocks during the current 'cyclicals rally'."

Bank of America slides 1.7% in premarket trading; note though, that banks on a whole are trading down in the premarket after the U.S. strike in Iraq killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani; Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF is down 1.3% .

Quant rating on BAC is Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 12 Neutral, 2 Bearish).

In the past six months, BAC has risen 22% vs. the financial sector median performance of +7.3% during the same period.