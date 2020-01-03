EV player Lixiang Automotive files for U.S. IPO

Chinese EV automaker Lixiang Automotive filed for a confidential IPO in the U.S., according to Reuters.

Sources says the company is looking to raise at least $500M through the share offering.

Lixiang obtained an auto manufacturing license last year after acquiring Chongqing for 650M yuan and started mass production of the electric Ideal One Model out of a plant in Changzhou.

Lixiang is the second Chinese pure-play EV company to list in the U.S. to follow in the tracks of Nio (NYSE:NIO).