Credit Suisse upgrades Brighthouse to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman upgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Neutral from Underperform as stronger equity markets and interest rate hedging gains bolster its capital.

Boosts price target to $34 from $22.

Kligerman sees more increases to capital by 2020-end as Credit Suisse projects a 6% rally for the S&P 500 with 10-year Treasury yield rising to 2.2% at year-end.

Q4 implementation of variable annuity reform could free up some of the $1.5B in capital in excess of CTE98 (conditional tail expectation).

Sees meeting $1.5B in capital returns by 2021 with $1.1B left over.

Kligerman's rating agrees with Quant rating of Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 9 Neutral, 4 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).