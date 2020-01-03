Gold nears six-year high, miners rally on Middle East turmoil

Precious metals and mining stocks (NYSEARCA:GDX) are poised for a strong showing, as gold futures break out toward six-year highs following the U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani.

February Comex gold +1.1% to $1,545.70/oz.; March silver +0.6% to $18.15/oz.

Among major metals names: HMY +4.9% , IAG +4.3% , AU +2.9% , KGC +2.9% , AUY +2.8% , GFI +2.4% , FSM +2.2% , SBGL +2.1% , AG +2.1% , EXK +2.1% , GOLD +1.7% , FNV +1.7% , NEM +1.4% , PAAS +1.3% , WPM +1.3% .

"Today's event has probably only brought forward the inevitable test of the September high," says Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen. "Rising inflation concerns through higher input prices - oil and food - combined with geopolitical uncertainty is a potent cocktail which supports a market already on the move."

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, AGQ, PSLV, PHYS, JDST, SIVR, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, ASA, SLVO, ZSL, BAR, RING, DGP, DSLV, GLDI, GLDM, SLVP, OUNZ