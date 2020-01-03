Tesla +1% after topping Q4 deliveries expectations

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it produced almost 105K vehicles in Q4 and delivered ~112K vehicles to top the consensus mark of 106.1K.

The deliveries count for the quarter included 92,550 Model 3 cars and 19,450 Model S and X vehicles.

The company says it continues to focus on expanding production in both the U.S. and at the newly launched facility in Shanghai, which has demonstrated production run-rate capability of greater than 3K units per week.

