RBC cuts Invesco, Owl Rock; upgrades Ameriprise

RBC analyst Kenneth Lee cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sector Perform from Outperform as Lee sees more uncertainty about flows this year vs. its peers.

Raises Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP) to Outperform from Sector Perform on the basis that strong performance from its core asset and wealth management business will continue as it boosts mix of clients receiving "comprehensive" advice and bank business.

For Invesco, intra-quarter data suggest outflows continued in Q4, with international equity suffering net outflows and only "modest in-flows into fixed-income AUM."

Cuts Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to Sector Perform on valuation after its stock jumps 16% from its IPO in July; still sees ORCC as "one of the few BDCs with scale advantages, including access to meaningful deal flow."

Quant rating for Invesco is Neutral and for Ameriprise is Very Bullish.