Lamb Weston +5% after earnings topper

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) tracks higher in early trading after topping estimates on both lines of its FQ2 report.

Sales were up 12% during the quarter to $1.019B and EBITDA rose 17% to $261M.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates sales will increase at the high end of the prior estimate for mid-single digit growth. Adjusted EBITDA is seen landing in a range of $965M to $985M vs. $950M to $970M prior estimate.

Shares of Lamb Weston are up 5.36% premarket to $88.60 to sail past the previous 52-week high of $86.59.

