VIX on the move after attack on Iran

The long VIX ETF charts have been strictly "down and to the right" ever since the markets pulled out of their late-2018 panic.

Bulls are seeing some rare green today, however, after the U.S. last night took out one of Iran's top generals, and Iran has vowed "severe retaliation."

Equity markets are down only modestly (no doubt helped by surging energy shares), but oil, gold, and even Bitcoin are moving sharply higher.

The VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) is higher by 6.4% . The 2X VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) is up 11.6% .

