BTIG picks restaurant sector favorites

BTIG expects pressure on the restaurant sector during the back half of the year when the Olympics and presidential debates keep some people away from restaurants, although pizza operators Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA), along with off-premise sales stars like Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), are seen benefiting by the trend.

"We estimate traffic will be negatively impacted by an additional 100-150 bps across the segment as consumers opt for their couch vs. a restaurant dining room. We believe this dynamic bodes well for the pizza delivery operators as well as concepts with significant off-premise sales," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh sees late-night pizza delivery jumping during the summer Olympics due in part to the large time difference in the U.S. with Tokyo.

BTIG lifts its price target on Papa John's to $75 from $67 and hikes its PT on Chipotle to $1,010 from $890. Domino's joins the pair as top picks in the sector for 2020.