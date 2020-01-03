Endo Pharma gains after Piper upgrade

"Broadly Maligning This Group No Longer Warranted," goes the title of a note on specialty pharma from Piper Jaffray.

"Can a specialty pharma deep value idea really work in 2020," asks the team. "We think so," they answer themselves, upgrading Endo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Overweight, with $7 price target ( 56% upside ).

Notable Calls notes this is the first upgrade for Endo in two years, and this "coiled spring" could see something nearing a $5 handle today.