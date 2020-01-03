I-Mab Biopharma commences registrational MM study in China

Dosing is underway in a Phase 2 registrational trial in China evaluating I-Mab Biopharma's TJ202/MOR202, a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting a protein found on the surface of cancer cells called CD38, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM). The company in-licensed rights to the candidate from MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) in November 2017 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

Two Phase 2s were initiated in Taiwan about a year ago and were recently expanded into China.

MM-related tickers: JNJ, SNY, GSK, BMY, ADRO, CLRB, KPTI, SURF, AMGN, BLUE, STRO