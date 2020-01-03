Newmont completes Kalgoorlie stake sale, updates guidance

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) says it completed the sale of its 50% stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines to Northern Star Resources and will receive $800M in cash proceeds from the sale.

Combined with agreements to sell Red Lake in Canada for $375M and the company's stake in Continental Gold for $260M, NEM says it has met its divestiture target of $1B-$1.5B.

As a result of the sales, NEM now expects to produce 6.4M oz. of gold across all operations in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of $975/oz.

Over the longer term, NEM sets production guidance at 6.2M-6.7M oz. through 2024 at an AISC of $850-$950/oz. for 2021-22 and $800-$900/oz. for 2023-24.

NEM lowers its capital spending guidance to $950M for 2020 and $900M-$1B through 2024.