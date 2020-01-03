Wedbush calls China the Tesla wildcard

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives weighs in on the Q4 deliveries beat by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that helped the company bring in its full-year deliveries tally to within the FY19 guidance range (367.5K vs. guidance for 360K to 400K).

"The mix shift towards Model 3 was strong and will be a key focus of the bulls this morning with China growth now around the corner as Giga 3 kicks into high gear. While part of this recent rally has been a massive short covering, it has also been driven by underlying fundamental improvement as the company's ability to impressively not just talk the talk but walk the walk has been noticed by the Street and the optimism around the story has grown markedly from the dark days seen earlier in 2019," writes Ives.

Ives and team keep a Neutral rating on Tesla as they wait on developments in China.

"We believe China remains the major swing factor in the stock and ultimately is worth between $75 to $100 per share to Tesla's valuation with Giga 3 the linchpin," advises Ives.

Shares of Tesla are up 1.25% premarket to $435.64 (new high).

