New auto loan interest rates hit 22-month low in December - Edmunds

Average interest rate for a new vehicle loan falls for the third month in a row to 5.4% in December vs. 5.5% in November, according to Edmunds.

That's down from 5.9% in December 2018.

The rates' steady decline for the last several months "bodes well for more favorable financing conditions in 2020," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.

The average new vehicle price, though, climbed to $38,77 in December vs. $37,260 a year ago.

"The December numbers aren't always indicative of larger market trends because people tend to buy pricey luxury vehicles, trucks and SUVs this time of year. This drives up the average transaction price and lowers the average APR since these shoppers can usually qualify for the lowest promotional rates," Caldwell said.

Tickers for auto lenders: Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC), Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS), Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)