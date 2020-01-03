WLL, NBR among premarket gainers
- Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) +66%.
- Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +56% on closing the transactions of a preferred stock redemption agreement.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) +56% on an exclusive option and license agreement for the clinical development and commercialization of DKN-01 and $27M equity financing with BeiGene and two institutional investors
- Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +21% on encouraging Namodenoson data.
- New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) +17%.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +13%.
- NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) +11%.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) +11% on Point72 stake.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) +7%.
- California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +6%.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) +6%.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) +6%.
- Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) +5% as miners rally on Middle East turmoil.