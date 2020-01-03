WLL, NBR among premarket gainers

Jan. 03, 2020 9:17 AM ETYUMA, CEI, LPTX, CANF, GBR, WLL, BIMI, ACOR, GPOR, CRCQW, NBR, ADXS, HMYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) +66%.
  • Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +56% on closing the transactions of a preferred stock redemption agreement.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) +56% on an exclusive option and license agreement for the clinical development and commercialization of DKN-01 and $27M equity financing with BeiGene and two institutional investors
  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +21% on encouraging Namodenoson data.
  • New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) +17%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +13%.
  • NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) +11%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) +11% on Point72 stake.
  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) +7%.
  • California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +6%.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) +6%.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) +6%.
  • Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) +5% as miners rally on Middle East turmoil.
