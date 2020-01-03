Cinedigm +25% after definitive Starrise purchase deal

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is up 24.8% premarket after signing its definitive deal to acquire 29% of Chinese entertainment company Starrise Media.
Cinedigm had a nonbinding deal for the transaction in mid-December.
It will buy the equity from two existing holders.
“Now that we have signed the definitive agreement to acquire approximately 29% of Starrise, we will move rapidly to close this transaction while developing operational plans to increase Cinedigm’s presence and leverage in both the Chinese and North American markets,” says Cinedigm Chairman/CEO Chris McGurk.
"Following the close of this transaction, Cinedigm will be uniquely well positioned to grow our content distribution and OTT streaming businesses in both key territories.”
