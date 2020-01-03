Applied Genetic Tech up 0.5% ahead key data readouts

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC +0.5% ) shrugs off broad market selling in early trade (albeit on very light volume). Shares have rallied 56% since December 18 ahead of two expected data readouts this month.

Interim six-month data from the expansion group in a Phase 1/2 study evaluating its recombinant adeno-associated virus vector (rAAV2tYF-GRK1-RPGR) in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa caused by RPGR mutations.

Interim six-month dose-escalation data from Phase 1/2 studies evaluating gene therapy AGTC-402 in CNGA3 achromatopsia and CNGB3 achromatopsia (color blindness).

The company plans to present comprehensive data on all the trials at its R&D Day on Tuesday, January 28.