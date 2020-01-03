Fiat sees 2% drop in U.S. sales during Q4

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) reports unit sales fell 2.3% in Q4 to 542,519 vehicles vs. -2.6% forecast by Edmunds.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -45% to 1,240 units; Chrysler -15% to 33,005; Jeep -2% to 221,536; Dodge -9% to 90,641 units; Ram +6% to 190,655; Alfa Romeo -12% to 4,945 units.

Notable model sales: Wrangler +6% to 52,012 units; Cherokee -30% to 42,048; Ram P/U +7% to 172,579.

2019 Fiat U.S. sales -1% to 2,203,663 units.

Fiat execs say they still see plenty of demand in the U.S. market for 2020.