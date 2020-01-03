Samsung announces Lite Galaxy S10, Note 10

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) announces Lite versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has a photography focus with Samsung highlighting the main Wide-angle camera and Ultra Wide and Macro cameras alongside the Super Steady OIS.

The Note 10 Lite works with the S Pen and supports Bluetooth Low Energy.

Both devices have 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays and a 4,500mAh battery.

Pricing was not immediately available. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be on display at CES starting on January 7.