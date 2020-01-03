Stocks stage early retreat after U.S. strike on Iranian general

Stocks open with a sharp pullback following the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran's top general; Dow -0.6% , S&P 500 -0.7% , Nasdaq -0.8% .

Worries about Iranian retaliation spark knee-jerk selling in stocks that has coincided with gains in WTI crude oil ( +3.5% to $63.30/bbl) and gold futures ( +1.3% to $1,548.20/oz.).

"There's a reason, finally, for caution in the stock market," says Greg Valliere, chief U.S. policy strategist at AGF Investments, adding that "global oil markets will be volatile for weeks to come."

But stocks are slightly improved from their initial lows, and it will be interesting to see if investors are buying the dip.

European bourses also are lifting off early losses, with Germany's DAX -1.2% but France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE trading flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed on holiday while China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.1% .

In the U.S., nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are lower, led by financials ( -1.2% ) and healthcare ( -0.8% ), while the oil-sensitive energy ( +0.4% ) and rate-sensitive utilities ( +0.3% ) sectors are on the rise.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, sending the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.54% and the 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 1.83%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.96.

Still ahead: ISM manufacturing index, construction spending, EIA petroleum inventories