Auto sector hits the skids

The auto sector is underperforming in early trading on concerns of higher crude oil prices amid an escalation in U.S.-Iran relations. A couple of misses with Q4 U.S. sales reports could also be impacting sentiment a bit.
Notable decliners include Delphi Technologies (DLPH -2.7%), Adient (ADNT -2.3%), General Motors (GM -2.5%), Ford (F -2.2%), Honda (HMC -1.3%), Cooper-Standard (CPS -3.8%), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -3.2%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -1.8%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -3.6%), Lydall (LDL -2.2%) and Dana (DAN -3.3%).
In Frankfurt trading, German automakers Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) are all down about 2%.
The outlier in the sector is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is up 3.59% and printed a new all-time high of $454.00 early in the session.
Related ETFs: CARZ.
