Auto sector hits the skids

The auto sector is underperforming in early trading on concerns of higher crude oil prices amid an escalation in U.S.-Iran relations. A couple of misses with Q4 U.S. sales reports could also be impacting sentiment a bit.

Notable decliners include Delphi Technologies (DLPH -2.7% ), Adient (ADNT -2.3% ), General Motors (GM -2.5% ), Ford (F -2.2% ), Honda (HMC -1.3% ), Cooper-Standard (CPS -3.8% ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -3.2% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -1.8% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -3.6% ), Lydall (LDL -2.2% ) and Dana (DAN -3.3% ).

In Frankfurt trading, German automakers Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) are all down about 2% .

The outlier in the sector is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is up 3.59% and printed a new all-time high of $454.00 early in the session.

