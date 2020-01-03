Market exchange, energy bank stocks could outperform, KBW says

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts Brian Gardner and Fred Cannon reiterate overweighting small- and mid-cap banks and underweighting universal banks in the wake of U.S. attacks in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general.
Overall, KBW sees financials lagging the market, "but market volatility may help the exchanges to outperform the market and energy-sensitive bank stocks could also outperform," they write in a note to clients.
In a September note, KBW analyst Brady Gailey pointed out six energy lenders who have energy-to-TCE over 50% — Bank 7 (BSVN), BOK Financial (BOKF -0.9%), Cadence Bancorporation (CADE -0.9%), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB -0.7%), Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI -1.9%), and Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR -1%).
Market exchange stocks include: CME Group (CME +0.9%), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +1.5%), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.3%), and Nasdaq (NDAQ -0.7%).
Small-cap, mid-cap financials and regional bank ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB, DPST, QABA, KBWR, WDRW, PSCF, FTXO
