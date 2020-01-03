Resources Connection +4.2% post Q2 results

Resources Connection (RECN +4.2% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 2.3% Y/Y to $184.51M, reflected the impact of the wind-down of lease accounting implementation projects.

On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased 1.9% Y/Y and increased 7.3% Q/Q.

Organic revenue by geography: North America $146.6M (-4.7% Y/Y); Asia Pacific $12.7M (+7.6% Y/Y); and Europe $19M (-0.5% Y/Y).

Gross margin increased 140 bps to 40.3%, reflecting improved bill/pay ratio as well as a decrease in holiday pay for consultants in the U.S.

Operating margin increased 96 bps to 9.6%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 170 bps to 12.3%.

SG&A expenses as percentage of revenues improves 400 bps , due to tighter management of discretionary spending.

Cash flow from operating activities was $17.2M, increased 911.8% Y/Y.

