Toyota Motor U.S. December sales declined 6.1%

Toyota (TM -1.1% ) unit sales -6.1% to 207,373 units in December.

Hybrid sales increased 50.7%; Toyota division hybrid sales up 56.7% and +29.6% for Lexus division.

YTD unit sales slipped 1.8% to 2,383,349 units.

Toyota division sales down 7.2% to 172,048 units.

Lexus division sales dropped 0.6% to 35,325 units.

Total YARIS sales squeezed 25.6% to 932 units.

Total Corolla sales decreased 6.7% to 23,742 units.

Camry sales -9.6% to 26,309 units.

Prius sales -4.6% to 6,058 units.

On the SUV front, RAV4 sales +6.8%, Highlander sales -11.6% and Land Cruiser +101.1%.