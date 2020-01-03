Defense stocks take flight after U.S. airstrike

Defense stocks (BATS:ITA) rally following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, with the case for more defense spending likely to strengthen as conflict in the Middle East ramps up.

Three of the top five early gainers on the S&P 500 are from the defense sector: NOC +4.6% , LHX +3.1% , LMT +2.8% .

Also: KTOS +5.1% , AVAV +2.6% , RTN +1.7% , HII +0.7% , HEI +0.6% , GD +0.2% , BA -0.2% , UTX -0.4% , TXT -1.8% .

"If Middle East conflict were to ratchet up... we think it could be tougher for Democratic Party electoral candidates to argue against a stronger defense budget in 2020," Citi analyst Jonathan Raviv wrote last week.

U.S. defense stocks could again outperform in 2020 as the group typically does well in an election year, notes Buckingham's Richard Safran.

The S&P Aerospace & Defense Select ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) has returned nearly 29% over the past year, even better than the 25% gain on the S&P 500 during the period.

ETFs: ITA, XAR, PPA, ROKT