SunTrust praises EA moves at Dice LA

SunTrust sees positives from the reported appointment of a new leader for Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ:EA) Dice LA studio.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella will also lead Dice LA, the Los Angeles Times reports, taking new responsibility for support on games like Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront and Mirror's Edge. But he'll also create a new game offering there, according to the report.

EA has pared earlier losses and is now down 0.4% .

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors; it has a Quant Rating of Bullish as well.