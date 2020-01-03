Turkish state banks sell dollars to stem lira's decline - Bloomberg

Turkish state lenders sold as much as $1.5B in an attempt to halt the Turkish lira's decline, Bloomberg reports, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
The move may have been spurred by a global flight from riskier assets as tensions between Iran and the U.S. ramped up, two of the people said.
The lira fell as much as 0.4% to a seven-month low of 5.9781 against the dollar, one of the smallest declines across emerging-market currencies.
Turkish equities were hit harder; iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) sinks 3.0%.
State banks have sold dollars to bolster the lira during the past year, especially in times of increased volatility, traders told Bloomberg.
Emerging market currency ETFs: CEW, OTC:AYT, OTC:PGD, OTC:JEM
