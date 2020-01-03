Morgan Stanley turns positive on Macau casinos

Morgan Stanley upgrades the Macau casino sector to Attractive from In Line on its view that capacity expansion and cheap valuation are known positive factors.

The MS analyst team notes that casino stocks tend to outperform ahead of mega openings.

"We see SJM’s planned opening of Grand Lisboa Palace (2,000 rooms in first-quarter 2021) and Galaxy’s planned opening of Phase 3 (1,500 rooms in first-half 2021) as catalysts for these two stocks to outperform some time in 2020."

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

