Ryanair says may not get 737 MAX until October - report
Jan. 03, 2020 11:07 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), BARYAAY, BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor117 Comments
- Ryanair (RYAAY -1.5%) may not receive its first delivery of the grounded 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing (BA -0.7%) until October, CEO Michael O'Leary reportedly tells German magazine Wirtschaftswoche.
- Ryanair - which has 135 of the planes on order but none in service - was "meant to have 58 planes by the summer," O'Leary says in the interview. "That went down to 30, then 20, then 10 and the latest is maybe only five. It's possible we'll only get the first jets in October 2020."
- In contrast to other airlines which already have reached compensation deals with Boeing, O'Leary says he will discuss recompense only after the planes are delivered.