Financial stocks take a hit after U.S.-Iran tensions ramp up

Financials slump after U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran military officials in Iraq adds a jolt of uncertainty into the 2020 outlook.

All of the U.S.-based megabanks lose at least 1% — Bank of America (BAC -1.7% ), Citigroup (C -1.5% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.2% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -0.9% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -1% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -1.5% ).

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) falls 1.0% .

Regional banks aren't faring any better, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) sliding 1.3% .

U.S. Bancorp (USB -1.2% ), PNC Financial (PNC -1.1% ), Axos Financial (AX -1.2% ), KeyCorp (KEY -1.7% ), Regions Financial (RF -1.8% ), Truist Financial (TFC -1.1% ); only New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +0.3% ) is spared among the big regionals.

Custodial banks move down, too: Bank of New York Mellon (BK -1.3% ), State Street (STT -1.4% ), and Northern Trust (NTRS -1.6% ).

Big Europe-based international banks decline even more than their U.S. counterparts — Deutsche Bank (DB -2.6% ), Banco Santander (SAN -2.7% ), Barclays (BCS -2.1% ), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG -1.9% ), Credit Suisse (CS -1.8% ).