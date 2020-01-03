Financial stocks take a hit after U.S.-Iran tensions ramp up

Financials slump after U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran military officials in Iraq adds a jolt of uncertainty into the 2020 outlook.
All of the U.S.-based megabanks lose at least 1% — Bank of America (BAC -1.7%), Citigroup (C -1.5%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.2%), Wells Fargo (WFC -0.9%), Goldman Sachs (GS -1%), and Morgan Stanley (MS -1.5%).
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) falls 1.0%.
Regional banks aren't faring any better, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) sliding 1.3%.
U.S. Bancorp (USB -1.2%), PNC Financial (PNC -1.1%), Axos Financial (AX -1.2%), KeyCorp (KEY -1.7%), Regions Financial (RF -1.8%), Truist Financial (TFC -1.1%); only New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +0.3%) is spared among the big regionals.
Custodial banks move down, too: Bank of New York Mellon (BK -1.3%), State Street (STT -1.4%), and Northern Trust (NTRS -1.6%).
Big Europe-based international banks decline even more than their U.S. counterparts — Deutsche Bank (DB -2.6%), Banco Santander (SAN -2.7%), Barclays (BCS -2.1%), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG -1.9%), Credit Suisse (CS -1.8%).
Canadian banks aren't falling as much as U.S., European and Asian-based financial institutions, perhaps due to Canada's exposure to the energy industry — Toronto-Dominion (TD -0.5%), Royal Bank of Canada (RY -0.4%), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS -0.4%), Bank of Montreal (BMO -0.4%), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM -0.5%).
