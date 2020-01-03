Oil companies in Iraq maintaining output so far - report

International oil companies are maintaining normal production in Iraq so far but have evacuated some staff following the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, S&P Global Platts reports.
Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8%), which operates the West Qurna 1 field, reportedly is evacuating the remaining 17 daily rate expats, leaving the fields with Iraqi staff only, but most U.S. staff have been working from the United Arab Emirates since a previous evacuation in June.
BP (BP +1.6%), which operates the Rumaila field near Basra, is said to be evacuating the few U.S. staff remaining there.
Eni (E +0.1%) says the Zubair oil field, which produced 34K bbl/day net to the company last year - a fraction of the field's overall output - is "proceeding regularly."
Genel (OTCPK:GEGYF) and Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF), which operate in the autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq, say their operations are continuing normally.
Iraq pumped 4.73M bbl/day of crude from January to November last year, according to Platts OPEC Survey.
