Oil companies in Iraq maintaining output so far - report

International oil companies are maintaining normal production in Iraq so far but have evacuated some staff following the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, S&P Global Platts reports.

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ), which operates the West Qurna 1 field, reportedly is evacuating the remaining 17 daily rate expats, leaving the fields with Iraqi staff only, but most U.S. staff have been working from the United Arab Emirates since a previous evacuation in June.

BP (BP +1.6% ), which operates the Rumaila field near Basra, is said to be evacuating the few U.S. staff remaining there.

Eni (E +0.1% ) says the Zubair oil field, which produced 34K bbl/day net to the company last year - a fraction of the field's overall output - is "proceeding regularly."

Genel (OTCPK:GEGYF) and Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF), which operate in the autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq, say their operations are continuing normally.

Iraq pumped 4.73M bbl/day of crude from January to November last year, according to Platts OPEC Survey.