Oyo uses questionable practices for growth - NYT

The New York Times reports that Indian hotel booking startup Oyo uses "questionable practices" to fuel its growth.

Sources say the SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) company increased its number of listings using rooms from unavailable or unlicensed hotels and guesthouses.

Oyo then provides free accommodations to police and other officials to avoid punishment.

Oyo also refused to pay hotels the full amount owed.

The startup has become one of India's most valuable private companies, and SoftBank has touted Oyo as the jewel of its $100B Vision Fund.