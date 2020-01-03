U.S. economy looks 'healthy' but shocks can derail growth, Barkin says

The U.S. economy is "healthy" and several leading indicators point to continued economic growth, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said in a speech in Baltimore today.

But the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran show that unexpected shocks can throw the 10+ year economic recovery off track.

"There’s always the possibility of a 'heart attack,' or shock, perhaps caused by global risks. Imagine an escalation with Iran or a collapse in international economies," he said.

The three interest rate cuts the FOMC implemented last year is providing some "insurance" against downside risks, he added.

"I think we’re seeing this insurance pay off through the traditional channels, such as auto and home sales," he said.

In the meantime, he's watching consumer spending and initial claims for unemployment insurance, both of which are indicating continued growth.