Google disables Xiaomi device access

Google (GOOG +0.1% )(GOOGL +0.1% ) has disabled the access of Xiaomi (XI) devices after a user was able to see into the homes of strangers through his Google Nest Hub.

Google's statement to CNN: "We're aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we're disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices."

Xiaomi's statement: "Upon investigation, we have found out the issue was caused by a cache update on December 26, 2019, which was designed to improve camera streaming quality."

Xiaomi says it has fixed the issue.