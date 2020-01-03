Microsoft brings 'GTA V' to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft (MSFT -0.7% ) has added Grand Theft Auto V to its Xbox Game Pass - a non-Microsoft title marking a key win.

That will bring one of the most popular games of all time to the company's $10/month videogame subscription service. The addition includes Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA V (with the help of Online) has paid big dividends for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -0.2% ) since its 2013 release, with more than 115M unit sales.

The six-year-old game was still among the top 10 best-sellers as recently as August of this year, landing at No. 3 that month.