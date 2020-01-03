Roku support for AT&T TV lapses

A contract lapse between AT&T (T +0.6% ) and Roku (ROKU +0.6% ) means that Roku's users are losing support for AT&T TV, its newly streamlined streaming TV service.

That means those who already have the AT&T TV channel installed on their Roku devices can continue to use it, but with the new year, those who don't have it can't add it.

AT&T says it's actively working a new deal with Roku to return the prior status quo, Cord Cutters News notes.

AT&T TV gets its official launch next month; it's the inheritor of the company's live TV streaming efforts at DirecTV Now and AT&T TV Now (and a counterpoint to AT&T's upcoming launch of HBO Max).