Air India exited Sabre GDS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) comments on Air India discontinuing the distribution of its content through the Sabre GDS.

Air India will no longer be available to Sabre-connected travel agencies, effective yesterday.

Kristin Hays, VP of Sabre global communications: "We are very disappointed that Air India decided to withdraw from Sabre. We believe that access to Sabre's global network of travel agencies provides great value to Air India."

"We have worked with Air India for the better part of a year to reach a new agreement, in anticipation of the existing contract expiring and after receiving a termination notice from the carrier. Unfortunately, after extensive negotiations, we have been unable to come to a new agreement."