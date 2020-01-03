Energy stocks trim gains; XLE turns into the red

Several oil and gas stocks are trading higher, but because Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.9% ) and Chevron (CVX -0.4% ) have turned lower, the S&P energy sector (XLE -0.5% ) now finds itself underwater.

Today's sector moves are more muted in the aftermath of the killing of Iranian general Soleimani - even though it could intensify conflicts in the Middle East - when compared with the mid-September drone strikes that briefly took out Saudi Arabian oil facilities, briefly shutting down 5% of the world's global oil production.

XOM may have gone negative in reaction to a report that the increased threat to U.S. interests may hurt its chances of joining with Qatar on a major gas project.

Qatar has grown increasingly reluctant to offer XOM a role in the North Field expansion project because it believes U.S. companies would be first hit in the event of heightened conflict with Iran, according to the report.

Many oil and gas producers (XOP +0.8% ) remain firmly higher but off earlier highs: WLL +6.8% , WTI +6.6% , OAS +5.9% , SM +5.7% , CRC +4.8% , NBR +3.9% , HES +2% , AR +1.9% , FANG +1.6% , XEC +1.3% , APA +1.2% .

Small-cap oil and gas names post strong gains: YUMA +30.9% , LLEX +32.8% , CEI +18.8% , REI +7.5% .