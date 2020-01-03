SandRidge Permian Trust gets NYSE continued listing notice

SandRidge Permian Trust (PER +2.1% ) says it received notice from the NYSE that it had dropped below the exchange's continued listing requirement of an average closing price of at least $1.00/share over 30 consecutive trading days.

PER can avoid delisting if it maintains a 30 trading-day average closing unit price of at least $1.00 over the next six months.

PER says it will not attempt to cause a reverse split in an effort to affect the trading price of its units.

Two other publicly traded trusts holding SandRidge Energy's (NYSE:SD) royalty interests - SandRidge Mississippian Trusts I and II (SDT, SDR) - were de-listed from the NYSE in November.