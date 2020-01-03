Renewable Energy price target raised to $41 at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray raises Renewable Energy (REGI +1.1% ) price target to $41 from $32, with an Overweight rating on the stock.

The increase follows the recent passage of a long-term BTC extension, which the analyst called "a huge boon to the biodiesel industry."

The analyst also believes the influx of cash from the BTC should position REGI for success in both the traditional biodiesel and renewable diesel markets.

Quant rating for REGI stands at Neutral, with SA Author's and Sell Side rating as Bullish