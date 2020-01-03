Total U.S. rig count falls by 9, Baker Hughes says

The number of active drilling rigs in the U.S. declines by another 9 to 796, following last week's drop of 8 to 805, according to the latest Baker Hughes weekly survey.

The count of oil rigs fell by 7 to 670, gas rigs ticked lower by 2 to 123, and 3 rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

WTI February crude oil remains higher as U.S.-Iran tensions ratchet higher, +2.5% to $62.70/bbl.

