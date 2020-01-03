2019 marks second largest net inflows for open-end funds: Refinitiv Lipper

U.S.-based open-end funds, including both mutual funds and ETFs, pulled in $754.9B in net new money during 2019, the second largest annual net positive flow since Lipper started tracking fund flow data in 1992, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

Net inflows only trailed the $1.07T logged in 2007, said Refinitiv Lipper senior research analyst Pat Keon

Money market funds, as an asset group, took in the most at $537.4B, taxable bond funds brought in $304.0B and municipal debt funds had inflows of $94.0B.

Equity funds saw $180.6B flow out, the group's worst ever, exceeding the $112.9B of outflows the group saw in 2016.

In taxable bond funds, three passively managed Vanguard products brought in the most individual net inflows — Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund with $26.8B of inflows, Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index Fund at $23.5B, and Vanguard Total International Bond Fund at $23.2B.