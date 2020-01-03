Some Fed members concerned low rates might encourage risk-taking

A few FOMC participants raised the concern that low interest rates low over a long period "might encourage excessive risk-taking, which could exacerbate imbalances in the financial sector," according the the minutes of the Fed's December meeting.

Among other details from the meeting: "While many saw the risks as tilted somewhat to the downside, some risks were seen to have eased over recent months."

A "number of participants" pointed to resilience of the U.S. economy in the face of "headwinds from global developments."

Furthermore, statistical models suggested that the likelihood of a recession in the medium term had "fallen noticeably in recent months.

Still, new uncertainties had emerged regarding trade policy with Argentina, Brazil, and France, as well as persisting political tensions in Hong Kong.

On inflation, which has stubbornly remained below the Fed's 2% target, the FOMC members "generally expected" that inflation would return to the 2% goal "as economic expansion continued and resource utilization remained high."

The signaling that interest rates are likely to stay where they are for some time was reinforced by the minutes:"Participants regarded the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate for a time as long as incoming information about the economy remained broadly consistent with the economic outlook."

The minutes don't appear to be having any major effect on stocks, the Nasdaq is down 0.7% , the S&P 500 falls 0.6% , and the Dow declines 0.8% — all are smaller declines than the session lows.

The fixed income rally continues; 10-year Treasury yield falls almost 8 basis points to 1.80%.