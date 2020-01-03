Canadian energy stocks trim gains after U.S. airstrike

Higher oil prices in the wake of the U.S. airstrike against Iran's Gen. Soleimani also are lifting share prices for Canadian oil and gas companies, though gains are off earlier highs: OTCPK:MEGEF +6.3% , ECA +1.7% , CVE +1% , CNQ +0.9% , SU +0.4% , IMO +0.2% .

A drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities in September prompted a similar short-term affect on the Canadian energy sector, but a faster than expected recovery limited impacts.

"If Iran made a more concerted action to disrupt global production, you'd be looking at prices higher than that, in which case you'd certainly see an even bigger move in Canadian equities," says Randy Ollenberger, managing director of oil and gas equity research at BMO Capital.

Western Canada Select crude at Hardisty, Alberta, for February delivery traded $22.50/bbl below WTI crude, a bit narrower than Thursday's $23.50 settlement, according to Tudor Pickering Holt.